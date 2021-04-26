They’re bonding! Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed she has the cutest nickname for boyfriend Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Driving Miss Poosh,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned an adorable photo of Penelope, 8, on Sunday, April 25. The snapshot showed the reality TV kid looking happy as she cruised around in what appeared to be a toy car.

Scott Disick/Instagram

“Peeesh,” Amelia, 19, commented with a white heart emoji. It seems she’s just as smitten about the little girl as Scott is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen has seemingly spent a good amount of time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kids, including his sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

In February, Scott, Amelia and his three children vacationed in Miami together. On April 14, the couple was photographed in Florida again while they were out shopping with Penelope.

Luckily, Kourtney, 42, has given the model her “seal of approval” when it comes to her romance with Scott, an insider told Life & Style in February. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott,” added the insider.

It’s no surprise Kourtney is unbothered by Scott and Amelia’s romance because she’s head over heels in love with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style about the Poosh founder’s romance with the musician. Another source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Meanwhile, Amelia’s famous mother, Lisa Rinna, did have some concerns over their relationship, specifically the 16-year age difference.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” a second insider previously dished to Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”