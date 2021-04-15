Family Vibes! Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin Go Shopping With His Daughter Penelope in Miami

Family vibes! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted shopping with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter, Penelope Disick, in Miami on Wednesday, April 14.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old wore a purple tie-dye crewneck sweater with the Los Angeles Lakers logo on with and camouflage cargo pants, while his girlfriend, 19, rocked a black long-sleeved turtleneck crop top and a pair of rainbow shorts by trendy knitwear brand The Elder Statesman. The Flip It Like Disick star’s little girl, 8, donned a furry leopard-print coat and light brown velour pants with a white tee peeking through.

This isn’t the first time Scott or ex Kourtney Kardashian has taken little P out with them and their significant other. The Poosh founder, 41, and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, brought the Kardashian-Jenner kiddo to Nobu Malibu during a sweet dinner date on April 7. Kim Kardashian‘s 7-year-old daughter, North West, with whom Penelope is very close, accompanied the child during the outing.

It seems the mother of three — Kourtney also shares 11-year-old son Mason and 6-year-old son Reign with Scott — has also given her “seal of approval” to the model when it comes to her romance with the Talentless founder, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

MEGA; Scott Disick/Instagram

Amelia’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, appears to have taken some time to come to terms with her youngest child’s blossoming romance.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” a second insider previously dished to Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

On Monday, April 12, a trailer for season 11 of Lisa’s beloved Bravo series dropped — in which she agreed with Kyle Richards‘ claim that Scott isn’t suitable for Amelia. “He’s too damn old … and he’s got three kids!” she told the Days of Our Lives star during the clip, to which Lisa exclaimed, “I know!” However, it seems the reality star has warmed up to the father of three since the pair started dating in October 2020.