Family fun! Kourtney Kardashian brought her daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece North West on a date night with boyfriend Travis Barker. The sweet foursome was photographed leaving their favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, April 7.

The Poosh.com founder, 41, looked casual in a pair of jeans and a white crop top, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, wore all black. As for Penelope, 8, and North, 7, they seemed super cozy in their fuzzy loungewear.

Travis and Kourtney’s outing comes less than a week after the pair, who confirmed their relationship in February 2021, spent Easter with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a source previously told Life & Style, adding that Kourtney’s loved ones “are glad to see her happy again.”

According to the insider, Travis is a “much better fit” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star than her ex Scott Disick was. Kourtney and the Talentless founder, 37, who share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, dated on-and-off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.

Since then, the former flames remain committed to coparenting. Additionally, Scott is supportive of Kourtney’s new relationship. “Everyone loves Travis and thinks he’s such a great guy — including Scott,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “Let’s not forget that when Kourtney is happy, it makes Scott’s life easier.”

Moreover, Kourtney not being single “helps” Scott in his relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. “The jealousy factor is gone,” the insider noted. Prior to Amelia, the E! personality dated Sofia Richie on-and-off for nearly three years before breaking up for good in August 2020.

During a March 2021 episode of KUWTK, Scott confided in Kourtney about why they split. “I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me, but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” he admitted.

“It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” Scott continued. “When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney, Travis, Penelope and North at Nobu Malibu.