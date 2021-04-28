Shutting it down. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima responded to rumors that he threw shade at the KUWTK star and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. “I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes,” the model wrote in a Tuesday, April 27, Instagram Story.

“Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years, let’s move on … no need for bad vibes,” Younes, 27, added. “Keep me far [away] from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos.”

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

His response comes hours after sharing a message that was seemingly pointed at Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, for packing on the PDA all over social media. “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Younes’ post read.

His emphasis on “modesty” definitely raised some eyebrows as the Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer are notorious for sharing super steamy images on Instagram. In fact, while vacationing in Utah, Kourtney posted a photo of herself in Travis’ arms while she sported a nude thong bikini. “Just Like Heaven,” the E! personality captioned the snapshot. “EVERYTHING,” Travis commented, along with a black heart emoji.

“Kourtney doesn’t pay any attention to the haters. She’s unbothered by what social media trolls or an ex, especially Younes, have to say,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Prior to Younes’ messages, he was a topic of discussion during a March 25 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Do you still talk to what’s-his-name?” Khloé Kardashian asked Kourtney. “No, never,” she replied. “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” the Good American founder, 36, followed up.

“Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while,” Kourtney added, noting she “never” thinks about Younes. Moreover, while the episode was airing, Khloé hopped on Twitter to interact with viewers. “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt,” she tweeted at the time. “Are we talking about Y?” one fan inquired, referring to Younes. “Yous smart,” Khloé responded.

Kourtney and Younes began dating in 2016 before ultimately calling it quits in August 2018. Despite a brief reconciliation, things fizzled out for good in December 2019.