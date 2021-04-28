NSFW Alert! The Steamiest Celebrity Couple Photos of 2021 So Far

No, we’re not blushing … you’re blushing! 2021 has been a major year for celebrity couples, specifically when it comes to packing on the PDA all over social media. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, your favorite A-listers have no problem getting hot and heavy on Instagram.

Take Kourtney and Travis, for example. Since going public with their relationship in February, the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh.com founder can’t keep their hands off each other! “Just Like Heaven,” Kourtney captioned a steamy snapshot of the pair vacationing in Utah in late April. “EVERYTHING,” Travis commented, along with a black heart emoji.

In the photo, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrapped her legs around the tattooed music producer as he held her in the air. Oh, and did we mention Kourtney was wearing a nude thong bikini? Of course, to add some extra spice, the “It” couple exchanged a passionate kiss.

Beyond their obvious sexual chemistry, Kourtney and Travis have a healthy bond. “It’s the most normal relationship she’s ever been in. There’s no jealousy or petty behavior,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “They are both independent with their own interests.”

As for taking the next step, the mother of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, “is in no rush” to get married, the insider added. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

For Scott’s part, he’s moved on with model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Talentless founder and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star also love to pack on the PDA every chance they get! During a Miami trip in early April, they were spotted getting ~very cozy~ while swimming in Miami.

Clearly, love — or should we say lust? — is in the air this year!

