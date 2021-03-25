In the past. Kourtney Kardashian seemingly revealed she no longer speaks to “negative” ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

During a sneak peek clip for the Thursday, March 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian grilled the 41-year-old on her love life during a girls’ night in at their Malibu vacation home alongside Kim Kardashian. The Good American founder, 36, asked her older sibling if she was dating anyone, to which Kourt responded, “No, who would I be dating?”

“Do you want to date anyone?” Khloé added, but the Poosh founder was firm in her reply: “I don’t, I really don’t.” She added that “hundreds” of people slide into her DMs in the hopes of taking her out. “We can get drunk and go through your DMs,” Kim, 40, offered, before KoKo asked, “Do you still talk to what’s-his-name?”

“No, never,” Kourtney told her sisters, seemingly referencing Younes. “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” Khloé continued, to which the mother of three replied, “Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while.” She also made it clear she “never” thinks about him.

“I’m feeling really content with my own way of life,” Kourtney explained. “And to that,” Kim added. “Cheers.”

Kourtney and Younes, 27, met in Paris in 2016 and started dating shortly after. They split two years later in 2018, but reunited at the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve party in December 2019.

The reality star began dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in January 2021. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in February, but Kourtney “is in no rush” to tie the knot, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

“It’s the most normal relationship she’s ever been in. There’s no jealousy or petty behavior,” the source added. “Kourtney and Travis are both independent with their own interests. They both do what they do work-wise all day and get together at night.”

The musician, 45, opened up about their relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 4, and revealed he prefers dating women, like Kourtney, who also have children because they understand how he manages his time. “Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis explained. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

Plus, Kourtney’s famous family is totally on board with the relationship. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a second insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott [Disick], and treats her with respect, so it works well and he’s amazing with the kids.“