Blended family … ? Alabama Barker dropped a major clue that her dad, Travis Barker, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are engaged.

Alabama, 15, and her friends were participating in a game of “Never Have I Ever” via Instagram Live on July 17, when one user wrote, “Never have I ever met the Kardashians.” Of course, the teenager was quick to put her finger down, as per the rules of the game. “Oh, she did!” one of her friends laughed, to which Alabama replied, “That’s my stepmom.” None of the participants looked surprised by Alabama’s response but they did quickly move on.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, first sparked engagement rumors after sharing loved-up photos from a weekend trip to Las Vegas in early July. Days later, the Poosh.com founder shared more photos via Instagram where fans noticed a ring on that finger.

Since going public with their romance in February, Kourtney has spent plenty of time with the Blink-182 drummer‘s kids, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In fact, Alabama is particularly close with the California native.

“Alabama loves Kourtney,” a source previously told In Touch. “She follows her on social media and loves her style.”

Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, are “obsessed” with Travis, a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the source added. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

The E! personality’s siblings and mom Kris Jenner are also 100 percent team #Kravis. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a second insider dished to Life & Style. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As it stands, Kourtney and Travis have yet to divulge their relationship status. That said, the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal is “imminent,” assured the source. “Marriage is almost certain.”