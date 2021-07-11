Stake out makeout! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted exaggeratedly tongue kissing while sitting ringside at the UFC 264 match in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10.

In the clip from the TV broadcast — which has been posted to several fan accounts — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, can be seen leaning in to kiss her man, 45, as the camera pans to the couple and shows their names on the screen. The pair made a show of their PDA and touched their tongues together instead of sharing a typical kiss.

Prior to the match, the Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of the couple’s feet after getting ready for the event: his in Converse sneakers, hers in a high-heeled sandal. The Poosh founder also had her nails custom designed with the words “You’re So Cool” in Travis’ handwriting — which fans will recognize as the same tattoo he gave himself on his own hip in March. The phrase comes from the film True Romance, which the two bonded over in the early days of their romance.

It’s no surprise to see the dynamic duo packing on the PDA in front of an audience. Kourtney and Travis are so head over heels for one another that her famous family is convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Kourtney’s kids — son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are also on board with the romance. In fact, they’re totally “obsessed” with the former Aquabats member. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a second insider raved. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown,” the source explained. “So he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now.” The musician shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.