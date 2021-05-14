There’s no love like movie love! Travis Barker and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian haven’t been shy about their love of the film True Romance — but the musician’s connection to the Quentin Tarantino crime romance goes way back before he was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The 45-year-old and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler regularly referenced the film during their relationship and even used it as the theme for their 2004 wedding. In fact, the former Miss USA recently opened up about how she finds it odd that he is bonding with his new girlfriend, 42, through the same film.

“I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” the mother of three told People in an interview published on Wednesday, May 12. “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding.”

The Rhode Island native added, “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie.” Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008 and welcomed son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, before their split. She also shares 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

In March, the former Aquabats member also got a “You’re So Cool” tattoo, which references an iconic line from the 2003 drama, which stars Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater. Two months prior, Kourtney shared stills from the movie of the two main characters kissing on her Instagram in January — just weeks before she and Travis first sparked romance rumors at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs vacation home.

The neighbors-turned-lovers made their relationship Instagram official in February. “Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. A second source noted, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

The Poosh founder’s famous family is even convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” a third insider told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”