We see you! Kourtney Kardashian sparked engagement speculation with boyfriend Travis Barker when she shared a series of photos seemingly wearing a sparkly ring on ~that~ finger on Thursday, July 15.

“Coming soon,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned an Instagram post while tagging Khloé Kardashian’s Good American company. Kourtney could be seen wearing jeans and a cropped white tank top. She had a French tip manicure, and fans couldn’t help but notice a piece of jewelry perched on her left ring finger.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“The ring finger, you guys,” one person wrote with a red heart emoji. “That ring though,” someone else echoed while many other users commented using a diamond ring emoji.

Upon a closer look, it doesn’t appear to look like a traditional engagement ring. Instead, the piece of jewelry is seemingly just a fashion piece. Of course, if Travis, 45, did propose to the Poosh founder, it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise to those who have been following their relationship.

Since going Instagram official in February, the A-listers have heated up fast. In late April, KKW Brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Romulus, raised some eyebrows after commenting about marriage on the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram post.

“Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest,” the longtime Kardashian-Jenner pal gushed. Naturally, Tracy’s comment led to tons of speculation from fans.

That same month, an insider told Life & Style that Kourtney’s family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider said at the time. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Whether they decide to walk down the aisle or not, the adorable duo is having an amazing time together. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”