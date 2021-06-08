Putting her foot down. Kourtney Kardashian confronts her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian about their relationship with her ex Scott Disick during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don’t know all of the details. When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him,” Kourtney, 41, detailed in a private confessional, before the scene flashes back to a previous conversation she had with Khloé, 36.

Shutterstock (3)

“I told him I’m not just sitting around. I’m living my life and you’re working on you, and, like, you’ve never been better … but you’re so inconsistent that I need to see if, like, you can be consistent,” the Poosh.com founder, who dated Scott, 38, on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, told the Revenge Body host at the time.

“Scott’s made so many major life improvements and he’s such a great dad and you know … I’m really proud of him but the biggest thing is just having consistency,” Kourtney added in her confessional, referring to the pair’s three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “So, I just think him playing the role of the ‘victim,’ I just can’t have it keep going on and on.”

After Kourtney’s interview, she sat down with Kim, 40, and Khloé to discuss the situation further. The KKW Beauty founder inquired if Kourtney ever flat out told Scott that a reconciliation is “never gonna happen.”

“But I don’t know that it’s never gonna happen,” Kourtney replied. “She’s saying, ‘It’s never going to happen for right now until you can show me for one year [you can get your s–t together],'” Khloé chimed in.

“You guys usually agree with him and you’re like, “Yes, Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn’t she taking it seriously? You’ve changed so much,'” Kourtney argued. “Stop agreeing with him … because that’s not true.”

Finally, Khloé and Kim conceded and offered an apology. “I’m sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters. Definitely that’s not our intent at all and we will both do better. You’re right, 100 percent, you are,” Khloé admitted.

“I want him to feel supported and be able to go to you guys,” Kourtney assured. “The best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable.”

Kourtney has since moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.