Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a cover of the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells” with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!” Kris, 66, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Not only were Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, featured on the track, but according to Apple Music, Kris’ cover was produced by Kravis Records! Hmm … could the lovebirds be starting a new music enterprise or was this just a holiday special?

Of course, fans were elated after Kris — and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — shared the single on social media. “Kris, you’re amazing!” one user commented. “OMG! Can’t believe it! Kris, you’re beyond talented,” added another.

“OK, wait, why is this so good? Love it!” a third person wrote. “I’m screaming! Downloading immediately,” a fourth chimed in.

Out of every member of the famous family, Kris dropping a “Jingle Bells” cover makes the most sense! After all, nobody does Christmas like her. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham,” the insider added. “Kris only has one rule: to outdo what she did the year before.”

As for spoiling her kids and grandchildren, Kris spares no expense! “She starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style.

“Everything she does for the kids she does custom. Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items,” the insider explained, noting Kris spends “around $500K just on toys.”

Merry ~Krismas~ to all who celebrate!