So cute! Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott enjoyed a late-night playground date on Saturday, May 29 — and needless to say, it was totally adorable.

In videos posted to the 23-year-old’s Instagram Stories, the off-again, on-again couple spun around while hanging onto the roof portion of a dome structure. The pair laughed as they took the piece of playground equipment for a spin, literally.

On May 21, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the rapper, 29, are “giving their relationship another shot” following their October 2019 split. A second source told the outlet the coparents, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, are “seeing where it leads” and taking things slow. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”

The same day, rumors started brewing online that the pair were in an “open relationship,” which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to deny. “You guys really just make up anything,” Kylie wrote. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Clearly, the couple has “been through their highs and lows” since they started dating in April 2017, the insider noted. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

Now, the makeup mogul and the “Sicko Mode” artist are “navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” the source said. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

The A-listers are also interested in expanding their brood in the future — but don’t have immediate plans to give their toddler, 3, a sibling just yet. “Kylie would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” an additional insider told In Touch. “And when the time is right.”

