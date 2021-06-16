Family of three! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemingly confirmed they’re back together while attending a gala in New York City on Tuesday, June 15.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, traveled to the Big Apple with the “Sicko Mode” artist, 29, so he could accept an award at the Parsons Benefit. They cuddled up on the red carpet together with their daughter, 3, for the big night.

Travis even gave a sweet shout-out to his family and concluded his speech by saying, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

The stylish duo looked incredible together. The “Goosebumps” rapper rocked an all-black ensemble with chain necklaces. Kylie wore a green and black vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress with matching sheer gloves. As for Stormi, the toddler sparkled in a black dress and adorable Nike sneakers.

Kylie and Travis, who split in October 2019 after two years together, have been spending a lot of quality time as a family of three in recent months. Over Memorial Day weekend, the trio jetted off to Travis’ hometown of Houston, Texas, where they visited a local Target and played on a playground.

An insider told In Touch in May the A-listers were “giving their relationship another shot.” Instead of putting pressure on things, the lovebirds are simply “seeing where it leads” and keeping things “very chill.”

Despite “their highs and lows” through the years, Kylie and Travis knew getting back together was the right choice for their family. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the insider explained.

From New York to Texas and everywhere in between, the makeup mogul and “Highest in the Room” artist are “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the insider added. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

Although the famous duo has not publicly confirmed they are fully back together, Kylie responded to rumors that began circulating in May that claimed the two were in an “open” relationship.

“You guys really just make up anything,” the reality star clapped back on Twitter. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Travis, Kylie and Stormi together in NYC!