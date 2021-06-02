Our favorite trio! Kylie Jenner posted the sweetest montage on TikTok of her recent trip to Texas with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster. “Houston has my heart,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the clip on Wednesday, June 2.

The video included several precious moments from Kylie’s private jet to their family’s trip to — wait for it — Target! The E! personality’s Memorial Day weekend getaway with Travis, 29, and Stormi, 3, comes less than a month after news of their official reconciliation.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie, 23, and the “Goosebumps” artist, who called it quits in October 2019, are “giving their relationship another shot,” a source told In Touch on May 21. According to the insider, the lovebirds are “seeing where it leads.”

Kylie and Travis are “enjoying hanging out and having fun,” the source added. “It’s very chill.” Despite “their highs and lows,” the A-list couple knew getting back together was the right choice for their family. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” explained the insider.

With summer here, Travis and Kylie are “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the source said. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

As for giving Stormi a little brother or sister? “Kylie would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” a separate insider told In Touch. “And when the time is right.”

One thing Kylie does know for certain is that she and Travis are monogamous! In late May, rumors began to circulate that the makeup mogul and “Sicko Mode” rapper were in an “open” relationship. “You guys really just make up anything,” Kylie clapped back on Twitter. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”