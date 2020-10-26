Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another day, another reason to fawn over Kylie Jenner! This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, showed off her rock-hard abs while flying on her private jet. “Hi,” Kylie captioned the selfie on Sunday, October 25.

In the picture, the almost-billionaire is wearing a white crop top, sweatpants and lots of gold jewelry. Believe it or not, the majority of Kylie’s outfit is affordable. The California native’s Sorella Boutique top retails for $18, while her Riccetti Clothing bottoms cost $65. Of course, if you were looking to replicate her ensemble exactly, you’d have to fork over some serious cash for the bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

Take Kylie’s Love Solitaire Ring by Cartier, for example. The gorgeous design is priced at a whopping $3,450. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style of the E! personality shopping habits. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Second to Kylie’s passion for fashion is her passion for real estate. According to the insider, the makeup mogul has spent “about $40 million on homes in the last two and a half years,” and she has no intention of slowing down! “Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Well, clearly, transportation won’t be a problem. Kylie’s private jet appears to be readily available to her at a moment’s notice. Moreover, the impressive plane is decked out with customized with pink LED lights and a matching “Kylie Air” logo on the side. Multiple outlets estimate Kylie spent between $50 and $70 million dollars on the jet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kylie Skin founder isn’t doing as much traveling these days. However, she still has a fleet of luxury vehicles to get her around locally. Kylie’s over-the-top collection includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces and more.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the source added. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.” You go, girl!

