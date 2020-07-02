Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

We see you! Scott Disick ‘liked’ Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post, which features two photos of the KUWTK star flaunting her amazing bikini body.

“Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” she captioned the pics shared on July 1. Clearly, Scott is all about subtly flirting with his ex ever since he became single after his split from Sofia Richie.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time Scott made a move on the ‘Gram. In June, Kourtney shared a few photos of herself posing on what appeared to be Kanye West‘s Wyoming ranch, and the Talentless founder commented, “cute shirt.” Additionally, earlier that month, she rocked a red and blue flannel, which fans pointed out was his.

The Poosh.com founder and the Flip It Like Disick star split in 2015. However, people are rooting for a reconciliation between them, including their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The kiddos would “love” for their parents to “get back together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem likely at the moment. “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source told In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

Just because there isn’t a romantic reunion in the works, doesn’t mean they aren’t bonding. In fact, they’ve been spending plenty of time together ever since Scott became single in May after checking himself into a Colorado facility to deal with emotional issues relating to his parents’ deaths. He checked himself out of rehab less than a week later. Shortly after, Scott and Kourtney enjoyed a mini getaway to Utah and Wyoming and also celebrated is 37th birthday together, along with the rest of the Kar-Jenners.

It turns out, Kourt has been super helpful for The Lord. “He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” another insider divulged to Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”