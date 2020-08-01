Out and about! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted shopping together in Malibu on July 31.

The Talentless founder, 37, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, could be seen walking together alongside their bodyguard in several new photos from their errands trip. Kourt rocked a light blue top and black athleisure shorts while Scott wore a yellow and blue button-down shirt, black shorts and a backwards black cap.

The former flames have been spending a lot of time together lately while taking care of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children amid the rapper’s recent concerning behavior.

Scott and Kourtney were spotted having a fun beach day with North West, Saint West and their daughter, Penelope Disick, on July 27. The Poosh founder was also seen enjoying a day trip with North, 7, Penelope, 7, Saint, 4, and her youngest son, Reign Disick, at Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California on July 22.

The outings came on the heels of Kanye’s Twitter rants on July 21 and July 22, where the 43-year-old claimed his wife, 39, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock [him] up.” He also claimed he wanted a divorce from the Skims founder.

The KKW Beauty mogul made a lengthy statement in support of her husband on July 22, noting how “incredibly complicated and painful” it is to understand his struggle with bipolar disorder. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The Yeezus artist issued a public apology to Kim on July 25. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

It makes sense Kim would lean on her sister for support with her kids right now. Kourt and her ex “make a great team at coparenting” their own children, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “The kids are their No. 1 priority and they have a blast raising them together.”

It seems as though things have been going extra great for the former flames this summer. “Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy,” the source added. “They’re making the most of the summer and have a bunch of activity-filled family trips planned. Kourtney and Scott think it’s good for their kids to be outdoors, in the fresh air.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Scott and Kourtney out and about together in Malibu!