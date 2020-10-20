Scott Disick Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Sofia Richie's New Fling

Getting flirty! Scott Disick playfully teased Kourtney Kardashian amid ex Sofia Richie’s new romance with Matthew Morton. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hilarious comment even got Kim Kardashian to respond.

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” Kourtney, 41, captioned a gorgeous photo that showed her standing in a funky orange tie-dye jacket and matching pants.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“That’s for sure,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, quipped in response to the stylish snapshot. Kim, 39, reacted with a crying laughing emoji.

Scott and Kourtney’s silly exchange comes on the heels of Sofia, 22, stepping out with Matthew for dinner at Nobu Malibu on October 17. The businessman, 27, is the cofounder of the popular New York City and Los Angeles eatery Cha Cha Matcha and also the son of Peter Morton, who founded the Hard Rock Cafe franchise. Not only do he and Sofia look amazing together, but they’re also extremely compatible.

“He’s ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together,” a source dished to Life & Style about Matthew. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

That’s not to say Scott has been sitting at home on Instagram all day. On October 1, he dined with model Bella Banos at Nobu. The reality dad and brunette beauty actually go way back. The two were first romantically linked in 2017 after going on a trip to Costa Rica together. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” Bella told In Touch at the time. “We’re super connected.”

Of course, Scott went on to start dating Sofia in 2017, and they were together on-and-off until May 2020. The Talentless founder isn’t in a rush to find another long-term relationship, though. He stepped out with model Megan Blake Irwin on October 15 at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Surprisingly, Scott also has a bit of a history with the Australian model. Back in 2016, they sparked romance rumors after being photographed in NYC and Los Angeles together. Megan, 28, previously dated Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich, 50, but they split in August.

All in all, the New York native is not interested in “settling down with anyone” following his split from Sofia, a separate insider told Life & Style in mid-August. “He’s playing the field.”

It looks like he’ll be doing some serious flirting in the meantime!