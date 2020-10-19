Trading up? Sofia Richie‘s rumored flame Matthew Morton may not be as famous as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick but he’s certainly Hollywood royalty in his own right. The up-and-coming actress, 22, and the successful businessman, 27, sparked dating rumors after grabbing dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on October 17. To learn more about Matthew and his relationship with Sofia, keep reading!

Matthew Morton is the cofounder of Cha Cha Matcha:

If you live in New York City or Los Angeles, there’s a strong chance you’ve passed a Cha Cha Matcha. The adorable eatery offers an assortment of matcha beverages and desserts — including ice cream, lattes, donuts and more. With four locations in NYC and two in L.A., Cha Cha Matcha gives corporate coffee chains a run for their money. The establishment was founded by Matthew and his business partner Conrad Sandelman in 2015.

“We became best friends in college and did everything together. We were addicted to Red Bull and needed it to study and party. We never liked coffee or identified with cafe culture,” the pair told Los Angeles Confidential in a 2019 interview.

“One day on the way to the gym we stopped and got a matcha and immediately fell in love with it,” Matthew and Conrad continued. “We were also studying a Starbucks case study in school at the time and we realized it was impossible to get a good matcha latte in New York City. So we decided to marry that with cafe culture.”

Matthew Morton comes from a long line of businessmen:

Matthew’s father, Peter Morton, founded the Hard Rock Cafe franchise in the early ’80s. To date, there are 185 locations worldwide. Moreover, Matthew’s grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s Steakhouse in 1978. Matthew’s brother, Harry Morton, was the founder of California eatery Pink Taco. Sadly, he passed due to sudden cardiac arrest in 2017.

“I lost my best friend in the entire world, my second father, I lost the person that taught me everything growing up, the person that looked out for me, guided me, showed me the way,” Matthew wrote on Instagram at the time. “Pretty much everything that’s good inside me comes from a lesson I learned along the way from Harry. He paved the way for me to become the person I am today. I could never have asked for a better teacher or a better friend.”

Matthew Morton and is “exactly” what Sofia Richie needs in her life:

“He’s ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

