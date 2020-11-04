Going strong! Sofia Richie‘s new boyfriend, Matthew Morton, “likes her a lot,” a source told Us Weekly following the pair’s steamy date night at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 2.

Matthew, 27, “used to be somewhat of a player and has always surrounded himself with very pretty girls and dated pretty girls,” the insider added. However, since meeting Sofia, 22, “he’s calmed down.”

The up-and-coming actress and the Cha Cha Matcha cofounder first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at Nobu Malibu on October 17. “Sofia finds him inspiring,” a source told Life & Style at the time, noting Matthew is the “total opposite” of the model’s ex Scott Disick.

Matthew, who is the heir to the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, is “ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together,” the insider said. “What Sofia likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

According to the source, Scott, 37, “hates” seeing Sofia with another guy. The on-again, off-again couple dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in mid-August. With Lionel Richie‘s daughter moving on for good, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing the same.

In fact, Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian have been sparking reconciliation rumors since his split from Sofia. The former flames, who dated for nine years and share children Mason, Penelope and Reign “have so much fun together,” an additional source revealed to Life & Style. “They love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts.”

Beyond having the internet on their side, Kourtney, 41, and Scott’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” the insider explained. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

While Scott and Sofia “were very happy together,” the Talentless founder’s connection with Kourtney never wavered, a third source recalled. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

