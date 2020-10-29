We see you! Kourtney Kardashian left a cute comment on Scott Disick’s beach photo from Tahiti shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians babe shared two sweet selfies of the pair on a bike ride.

“Working on my night moves,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned a gorgeous snapshot on Wednesday, October 28, from their island getaway with a vibrant orange sunset in the background. The New York native can be seen standing with his arm around someone, but the shadow is too dark to tell who it is.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

The Poosh founder simply replied using a cat with tears of joy emoji, so it seems the caption may have been an inside joke between them.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

Although many fans in the comments thought — and hoped — it was Kourtney, 41, standing with Scott, it’s possible the mystery person was actually their oldest son, Mason Disick. The Lord shared a photo of his 10-year-old walking on what appeared to be the same beach via his Instagram Story the same day.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

The coparents fully enjoyed their Tahitian trip to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday. Before Scott posted the beautiful sunset photo, Kourtney posted smiling selfies of them peddling around the island.

The reality duo has dropped several clues that point to the possibility of them rekindling their romance since his split from Sofia Richie in May. They previously dated on-and-off for nine years before ending things in 2015 and share three children — Mason, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Scott has been “leaning on” the mom of three for guidance, a source previously told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

However, the New York native has been “playing the field” as of late, a second insider told Life & Style. The Talentless designer stepped out with multiple women over the past month, including model exes Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin.

Time will tell what the future holds for Scott and Kourtney, but in the meantime, they love to tease us!