Unbothered? Sofia Richie was spotted out and about with Jaden Smith and friends while ex-boyfriend Scott Disick dined with model Bella Banos on Thursday, October 1. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the 24-year-old model were photographed outside of Nobu Malibu, while Sofia, 22, and Jaden, also 22, hit up celebrity hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.

From the looks of it, Scott and Sofia are definitely moving on from their nearly three-year relationship. For starters, the Talentless founder already has a romantic history with Bella. The two were linked in 2017 after going on a trip to Costa Rica together. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” the brunette beauty told In Touch at the time. “We’re super connected.”

For Sofia’s part, she and Jaden sparked dating rumors after a cozy beach trip in early September followed by a night out together. While the “Like This” artist later explained that they’re “just homies,” they clearly enjoy each other’s company.

Moreover, Sofia is committed to “keeping a distance that will help her move on” from Scott, a source previously told Life & Style. “Getting back together would be easy, but she doesn’t want to go backward.”

Life & Style confirmed Scott and Sofia’s first split in late March. Four months later, they were spotted reconciling at Nobu Malibu on the 4th of July. However, in mid-August, the former flames called it quits for good.

Sofia thought things between them were “getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.” Scott shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Additionally, “taking care of Scott through his issues” put a strain on their connection, noted the source. In late April, the Flip It Like Disick producer briefly checked into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in 2013 and 2014. After less than a week in treatment, Scott returned to Los Angeles.

Since their breakup, Sofia occasionally “checks in” on the New York native, the insider said, but ultimately, she’s “following her family’s advice and just taking each day as they come.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!