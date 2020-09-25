We see you! Kourtney Kardashian fueled romance rumors with Scott Disick by sharing a cute throwback photo on Thursday, September 24, that showed them on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The scene from the long-running reality show showed Kourtney, 41, asking her former boyfriend, “You know what I’ve been thinking about?” Scott, 37, then hilariously responded, “Biodegradable foods, organic vegetables, moving to a farm, changing your name. Anything else?”

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder gave no other context as to why the clip inspired her to post it on her Instagram Story. The exes, who share kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, have been sparking dating rumors since the New York native’s split from model Sofia Richie in May 2020 after nearly three years.

A huge shock came when Kourtney and Scott seemingly teased the possibility of having a fourth child together during a teaser video for season 19 of KUWTK.

“Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby No. 4.’ Was that serious? I want to know,” Kim Kardashian can be seen asking her older sister and Talentless designer during an outdoor family gathering. Khloé Kardashian then pressed, “Are you pregnant?” before the video cuts off.

Although it’s still unclear if the coparents are expanding their brood, her sisters “love the idea,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. While the Flip It Like Disick star “would do it,” the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star is “more practical” and has some reservations about the situation.

The exes have been getting closer in recent months. Scott has been “leaning” on Kourtney “more and more” for support following his short stay at a Colorado rehab facility, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. In April, the house flipper checked himself into the facility for emotional issues relating to the deaths of his mom, Bonnie, and father Jeffrey, who died three months apart in 2013 and 2014.

However, his “dynamic” with Kourtney caused strain on his romance with the bikini model, 22. “They were very happy together, but Sofia could not handle his issues,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

Time will tell what the future holds for this on-and-off couple!