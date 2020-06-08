Family bonding! Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick were spotted having a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, with their kids less than two weeks after his split from ex Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, ate at the restaurant on Saturday, June 6, which is when they re-opened for dine-in amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fam were seen not wearing face masks.

It’s not totally surprising to see Kourt, 41, and Scott, 37, hang out. After all, they’ve managed to stay good friends after their split in 2015. These two share such a tight bond that Kourt has even been helping Scott get through his breakup with Sofia, 21.

The Talentless founder has been “leaning” on Kourt “for support,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May. “She’s seen him go through troublesome times in the past and is one of the few people who gets him,” a second source shared. “[She] vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself.”

Despite getting along well, it doesn’t seem like there’s a romantic reunion brewing between Scott and Kourtney. “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source revealed to In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

It hasn’t been long since the Flip it Like Disick star became a single man. On May 27, Life & Style confirmed he and Sofia split after nearly three years. The former couple had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it seemed like having so much downtime was detrimental to the relationship.

In April, Scott sought help by checking himself into a rehab facility in Colorado after struggling with emotional issues relating to his parents’ deaths in 2013 and 2014. Shortly after, news broke that Sofia and Scott were on a break. Despite having an on-and-off relationship since 2017, it seems like they’re not getting back together this time. “They had a good run, but it’s officially over,” another insider shared.

Thankfully, he has Kourt by his side.