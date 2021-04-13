Welcome to the family? Sofia Richie‘s dad, Lionel Richie, her sister, Nicole Richie, and her brother, Miles Richie, “all approve” of her new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Everyone loves him for her.”

The up-and-coming actress, 22, confirmed her relationship with the music executive, 27, in early April 2021, just eight months after calling it quits from on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair dated for nearly three years before calling it quits for good in August 2020. According to the insider, Sofia is “looking forward to a fun, drama-free summer with Elliot.”

The model is “happy” and “taking things as they come,” adds the source. “I’d say she’s falling in love, if she hasn’t already.”

Photographer Group/MEGA

While Sofia “really did love” Scott, 37, his lifestyle took a toll on their romance, a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style. Elliot is the “total opposite” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “She found a guy who enjoys being out of the spotlight and she’s happier than ever about that.”

Elliot, who is the son of Universal Music Group’s Lucian Grainge, is “super chill” and “doesn’t carry a lot of baggage,” the source noted, which is something Sofia “finally realized is something she doesn’t need at her age.”

During a March 2021 episode of KUWTK, Scott confided in ex Kourtney Kardashian about how his “baggage” affected his relationship with Sofia in the long run. “I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me, but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” the Talentless founder expressed to Kourtney, 41, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” Scott continued. “When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

The Flip It Like Disick producer has since moved on with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.