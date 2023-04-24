A beautiful location for the stunning bride! Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge officially tied the knot one year after announcing their engagement in April 2022. The duo, their family and friends jetted off to the South of France for a wedding day they’ll never forget.

Keep reading for details about where Sofia and Elliot got married.

Where Did Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Get Married?

The couple had their wedding ceremony on April 22, 2023, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. For her wedding weekend, Sofia was spotted in three different custom Chanel dresses, which she helped design alongside the fashion house.

“I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” Sofia told Vogue of her three dresses ahead of her wedding. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!”

EliotPress / MEGA

The Nudestix Beauty Director added, “I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house. But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

What Did Sofia Richie Say About Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge?

While the newlyweds have stayed tight-lipped since tying the knot, Sofia did share her thoughts about getting married before she officially walked down the aisle.

“I am so excited,” the influencer told Vogue. “[It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy — but he is the man of my dreams.”

How Long Have Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Been Together?

Sofia started dating the music mogul in January 2021, but they didn’t take things public in April of that year. Their romance came months after she and Scott Disick split in August 2020.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2021 of Sofia and Elliot’s romance. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

A year after going public, Elliot got down on one knee and popped the big question.

“You can’t help who you fall in love with. I really try and keep the profile as low as possible,” he told the Los Angeles Times in April 2023 of their relationship. “My happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we’re on.”