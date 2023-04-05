Wedding bells are in her future! Sofia Richie is gearing up to marry Elliot Grainge, and she’s getting ready for the ceremony in the best way.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” the model shared via Instagram on April 4, ahead of her and Elliot’s nuptials. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

Since getting engaged in April 2022, Sofia has shared wedding planning details with fans. Keep reading for everything we know about her and Elliot’s wedding so far.

When Are Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Getting Married?

While it’s unclear exactly where and when the couple is set to tie the knot, the bride-to-be celebrated her bridal shower this past February.

“Wifey coming soon,” Sofia shared via Instagram alongside photos from the event. “So much love.”

Months prior, in October 2022, the Nudestix founder had an epic penis-themed Bachelorette party in Paris.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Who Is Invited to Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Wedding?

The official guest list hasn’t been revealed just yet. However, Sofia’s sister, Nicole Richie, has been present at all the wedding events, so it’s safe to say that she’ll get an invite. Her dad, Lionel Richie, and brother, Miles Richie, will most likely be in attendance as well.

How Long Have Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Been Together?

Sofia started dating the music mogul in January 2021, following her split from Scott Disick.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2021 of Sofia and Elliot. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, and have been gearing up to officially tie the knot.

What Has Sofia Richie Said About Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge?

The fashion mogul has been sharing tons of wedding preparations via Instagram.

“Pre wedding touch up,” Sofia shared on March 29, referring to an appointment at Sev Laser Aesthetics, a celebrity spa.

Months prior, she gave fans an inside look at her pre-wedding diet and workout routine.

“OK so I started a strict diet,” Sofia shared in December 2022. “My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it. I try my hardest to fast until 12 p.m. ( with the exception of coffee ). For lunch I have either a salad or a high protein meal. I eat my dinner around 6:30 p.m., which is the last meal before I go to bed ( no snacking ).”

She continued, “I have high protein with tons of veggies. I try my hardest to avoid any carbs or sugar, but sometimes I give myself a little treat.”