The Strictest Celebrity Diets: Stars Who Eat the Same Meals Daily To Maintain Their Hollywood Figures

To maintain a trim frame in Hollywood takes a lot of willpower, with stars turning to eating clean and lean meals to keep camera ready at all times. Others turn to fasting and cleanse programs. But one thing is clear, it takes a lot of discipline daily to follow a strict diet and maintain a truly flawless A-list figure.

Jennifer Aniston eats extremely healthy and is consistent with her meals. She previously revealed to Radio Times, “I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” When she does sit down for a meal, Jen told Elle in 2016 that her lunch is always, “Some form of vegetables or salad with protein —pretty basic.” The Morning Show star then added that her dinner is the same, “vegetables or salad with protein.”

Pop star turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has eaten a similar food regimen as Jen for the last 25 years! The former Spice Girl’s eating habits were revealed by her husband, David Beckham, who shared how she’s maintained a sample-size figure for over two decades.

Foodie and amateur cook David revealed on the February 1, 2022, River Cafe Table 4 podcast, “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great, I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately, I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that.”

The former soccer superstar went on to add, “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper (in 2011) and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has been one of Hollywood’s strictest eaters over the years, turning to a macrobiotic diet, paleo meals, and other healthy but restrictive plans. Even on vacation, the Goop founder said that she still eats in a “pretty clean way,” revealing that, “in most places, you can get some clean vegetables and a clean piece of fish, or a green juice even now”.

But she indulged during a vacation to Italy in the summer of 2021 and loved every minute of indulging in things she never allows herself. “I had wine and pasta and dairy and everything that I’m not supposed to have, and it was great. And I’ve never been happier. So that’s that,” Gwyneth shared during an August 2021 Goop podcast. Hey, it never hurts to live a little every now and then!

