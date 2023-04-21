Here’s comes the bride, and she’s rocking a bikini! Sofia Richie jetted off to the South of France to marry fiancé Elliot Grainge, but before the big ceremony, the model had some fun in the sun.

The internet personality, 24, was photographed in various two-piece bathing suits while laying out alongside friends and family as she gears up to join the Grainge family. Along with her stunning bikini photos, Sofia also joined TikTok with her new last name on her profile.

“Guys, help me pick out an outfit. I’m in the South of France and we’re going out on a little dinner excursion,” she told followers. Getting used to filming her GRWM videos, Sofia dropped her earrings, showed off her full look and gave a little twirl before adding, “I think that’s it. I’m going to have a glass of red wine.”

She’s since posted a few more TikToks, including one with some wedding teasers. Sofia showed off her “pre-wedding” makeup before going out to dinner with her family as they arrived in France for the upcoming nuptials.

Sofia and Elliot started dating in January 2021, following after she split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly in April of that year when discussing the couple. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

After a little over a year together, the music mogul proposed in April 2022. Since then, the Nudestix beauty director has been planning for her big day.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” Sofia shared via Instagram on April 4. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

When it comes to her wedding preparation, Sofia shared her diet and workout secrets via social media.

“OK so I started a strict diet,” she posted in December 2022. “My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it. I try my hardest to fast until 12 p.m. (with the exception of coffee). For lunch I have either a salad or a high protein meal. I eat my dinner around 6:30 p.m., which is the last meal before I go to bed (no snacking).”

Well, she’s definitely looking her best! Scroll through the gallery to see Sofia’s pre-wedding bikini looks.