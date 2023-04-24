Cha-ching! Sofia Richie’s impressive net worth proves she’s more than just Lionel Richie‘s daughter. She’s been working hard as her fame has grown through the years, and she has a hefty bank account to show for it. Sofia’s net worth is pretty substantial given her age and early stage in her career.

What Is Sofia Richie’s Net Worth?

Sofia has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sofia Richie Make Money?

The model has been working since 2014 when she shot her first Teen Vogue cover at 14, according to Select Model Management. Then, 16-year-old Sofia became the face of Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line in 2015.

“I am a Madonna obsesser since I was 5, so it’s insane that this is happening,” the model told People about the campaign at the time. “My parents are like ‘Oh my God, Madonna! She chose you!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, thanks, guys.'”

Since then, her Select Model Management page has really filled up. She’s graced the covers of Complex, Elle, Vanity Fair, ES Magazine, Wonderland, and more. She’s also worked with a variety of brands from Adidas to Michael Kors and Fendi.

Does Sofia Richie Make Money on Social Media?

Like any good model, Sofia has also done ad campaigns on social media. In 2019, she was reportedly paid $100,000 for posting a photo of herself lounging on a set of stairs in a pair of Uggs. Not a bad payday for one Instagram post with the simple caption, “Happy Sunday! @ugg.”

In addition to her Instagram endorsements and her TV appearances, the blonde beauty launched a clothing line with Missguided, which consisted of 49 different items varying from tops to dresses. It’s unknown how much she profited from the collaboration.

Does Sofia Richie Work For Nudestix?

It was announced in October 2022 that Sofia — who married husband Elliot Grainge in April 2023 — was named the Beauty Director for cosmetics brand Nudestix, working on both their makeup and skincare lines.

“I’m thrilled to join the Nudestix family and bring the brand into its next exciting stage of life,” she said in a statement to WWD at the time. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s practical, yet powerful approach to beauty and skin care, so to be a part of a brand that I authentically use in my everyday life and be a part of its future development is exciting.”