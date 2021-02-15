Nesting mode! Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle have “already started decorating the nursery” for baby No. 2, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Meghan has exquisite taste and is doing most of the designing herself.”

Needless to say, the royal couple’s second child will have a very stylish space. “She’s using neutral colors and lots of textures – throws, a rug etc. It’s bright, spacious and modern but also has a cozy feel to it,” explains the insider.

Shutterstock

Meghan, who gave birth to son Archie in May 2019, has her classy and chic style reflected throughout their Santa Barbara home. Even Archie’s recreation room is “bright and airy,” a source previously told Closer Weekly. “Archie’s playroom [has] big windows, but it isn’t ostentatious like many celebrity playrooms … Harry and Meghan want to keep Archie grounded.”

The former Suits actress’ “pregnancy is a dream come true,” and “they’re absolutely thrilled,” gushes in the insider about their new addition, while noting the happy couple “feels so blessed.”

The Horrible Bosses actress, 39, and the U.K. native, 36, who got married in May 2018, announced the news about baby No. 2 on Sunday, February 14. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The Los Angeles native’s pregnancy comes seven months after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in July 2020. Meghan detailed the horrific experience in a New York Times op-ed published in November.

While they excitedly await the arrival of their newborn, the Remember Me actress is keeping her schedule packed. “Meghan is the kind of person who likes to keep busy. She gets bored easily,” the insider tells Life & Style. “While she’ll continue to work during the pregnancy, Harry is making sure that she doesn’t take too much on.”

That being said, the proud husband is making sure to support his wife in any way he can. “He’s helping out around the house, does the shopping and things like that,” adds the insider.

Meghan and Harry are in baby bliss while they anxiously await the arrival of their new baby!