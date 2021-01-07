Stylish kiddo! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, “has a completely different wardrobe” than his royal cousins, and his A-list parents wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a million times more fashionable,” an insider told Closer Weekly about 19-month-old Archie’s closet while comparing it to the wardrobes of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Shutterstock

What does Archie rock on a daily basis? “Ugg boots, organic Baby Gap sweaters, beanies, puffer jackets, cute tiny sneakers are just a few of the cool items he has. He already owns a pair of blue wellies [rain boots],” added the insider.

His adorable fashions seems to perfectly fit his outgoing personality. “You can tell Archie’s going to grow up to be a confident, social butterfly — that’s what Harry says,” the insider continued. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. … Some children become shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone (as in being held) without kicking up a fuss! Although, he likes to sleep with his comfort blanket at night!”

That being said, Prince Harry, 36, previously said during the family’s first royal tour in September 2019 that his only child is unfazed by the attention he receives and is already “used to it.”

An insider gushed to Life & Style at the time about Archie’s sweet and docile demeanor. “Archie rarely cries. He sleeps throughout the night,” the insider said. “He’s such a well-behaved baby, and evidently, his parents love that.”

While the family of three is nearly inseparable these days since Meghan, 39, and Harry stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, they each share a unique bond with Archie. “When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again,” another source previously told Life & Style. “He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom.”

All in all, the former Suits actress and U.K. native are loving every moment of raising their son. “Meghan says there’s nothing that makes her happier than seeing Archie smile,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “She feels blessed to have such a happy, calm baby. Motherhood is the best thing that’s ever happened to Meghan. That, and marrying Harry.”

Archie is the cutest baby around!