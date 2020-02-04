New look, who this? Meghan Markle‘s style will “shift” to fit her new “low-key” lifestyle with Prince Harry and baby Archie, Stitch Fix stylist Layne Cross exclusively predicted to Life & Style. The couple announced that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties in January 2019 and are moving to Canada to give their son a more ~normal~ upbringing. This change is likely to have an effect on the Duchess’ daily fashion sense since she’s been “known to dress for the occasion.”



“It’s possible Meghan will introduce more Canadian brands into her wardrobe, something she did frequently when she was first dating Harry,” the style expert explained while noting that the 38-year-old exudes “everyday elegance.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

The stylist noted that the former Suits star’s style will “skew more casual to reflect her move,” and she’s already done away with a few things. The brunette beauty has forgone “some of the more formal coats she frequently wore to royal events and instead incorporating stylish yet practical outwear.”

The California native always stays true to what she’s comfortable in — royal or not. “It’s clear that Meghan’s personal style gravitates towards more classic pieces that stand out on their own with little need to accessorize,” Layne continued. “Her preference for chic, fuss-free looks makes her personal style ideal for a spectrum of scenarios, whether she’s dressing for professional responsibilities or simply stepping out as a mom-on-the-go.”

The former actress has worn some incredible looks since stepping into the royally lavish spotlight. Part of what made her style so unique was that she wasn’t scared of “rocking the boat” when it came to the traditional royal fashion rules.

“Meghan has been known to take her role as a modern-day Duchess just as literally as the way she approaches her sense of style,” Layne added. “Whether it is mixing designer with affordable pieces or wearing a favorite dress multiple times, it is no question that Meghan has changed the meaning of ‘dressing like royalty.'”

We can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for Meghan and Harry!