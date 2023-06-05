Clearing the air. The royal family didn’t forgo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday, despite not making a public statement.

“There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, June 5, adding, “the Palace did not snub Lilibet.”

The 2-year-old celebrated her birthday with her parents and brother Archie on Sunday, June 4. There was no public message from her grandfather, King Charles III, stepgrandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, nor from her uncle and aunt, Prince William and Princess Kate.

One year prior, however, Buckingham Palace paid tribute to the young princess’ first birthday, with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s official Twitter releasing the statement, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy [first] birthday!”

Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The late queen — who was the longest reigning British monarch in recorded history — died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Fans of the British royal family aren’t too shocked at the news that the king, 74, his wife, 75, William, 40, and Kate, 41, didn’t send a public note to Harry, 38, and Meghan’s immediate family.

In early May, only the Duke of Sussex attended his father’s coronation, sitting in the third row rather than next to his brother and sister-in-law in the first row at Westminster Abbey. Shortly after the ceremony ended, Harry swiftly left London and returned home to California.

Before the coronation took place, it was unclear for months whether or not the former royal and the Suits alum, 41, would attend Charles’ coronation.

The tension between Harry and his family has made headlines ever since he and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Three years later, the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on January 10, in which he unveiled shocking revelations about the relationship between him, his brother and their father.

Shortly before his book dropped, Harry appeared on 60 Minutes to explain that he holds no ill will toward his family.

“My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply,” he told Anderson Cooper. “None of anything I’ve written, anything that I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family.”