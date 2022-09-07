Pregnant! Actress Billie Lourd is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Austen Rydell. The Scream Queens alum debuted her baby bump while posing on the red carpet with Austen at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Wednesday, September 7.

The couple are already parents to a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, who arrived in September 2020 after Billie had a secret pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie let her red carpet bump do the talking for her when it came to revealing her pregnancy news. She covered her stomach in a high-waisted dress with a bow in a series of Instagram photos celebrating her 30th birthday on July 17, which did a good job of camouflaging her belly.

She posed lovingly alongside her proud father, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bossi, and cuddled in snapshots next to Austen, 30, during her birthday dinner. The American Horror Story alum’s mother is legendary late actress and author Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016.

The Booksmart actress shared in a January 2021 interview how she was able to keep her pregnancy with Kingston a secret, after she became pregnant in January 2020 while on vacation with her husband and dads.

“Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he’s technically just a Caribbean baby,” Billie told Bruce on his SiriusXM show Quarantined With Bruce. “I didn’t know it was happening, but it turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby. But he’s not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew.”

“Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be,” she continued about having baby No. 1. “But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time. I took a hypno-birthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant.”