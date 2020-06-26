Congrats! Billie Lourd and her longtime beau, Austen Rydell, announced their engagement on Thursday, June 25, after three years together.

“She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” the Millie and Jerry actor gushed on Instagram with a slew of romantic photos with the Booksmart actress.



The happy pair actually dated for a bit when they were younger, and they rekindled their romance in October 2017 when Austen went on a family trip to Norway with Billie, her dad, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi, on the death anniversary of her mom, Carrie Fisher. Their reunion came months after her split from her former Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner.

It’s obvious Billie and Austen are completely smitten over each other. The actor thanked the gorgeous starlet for “making life amazing” in February 2018. He gushed over how “lucky” he is to be with “the best girl in the world” the following July. The pair even sparked marriage speculation in November 2019 after Billie shared a series of snapshots of the two cuddling at Disney while wearing white Mickey Mouse ears with an attached veil.



Their big engagement news comes four years after the Star Wars’ actress suffered a fatal heart attack in December 2016. Billie’s grief is still very real, and she opened up about missing the Blues Brothers star for Mother’s Day in May.

“Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year. This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my [mommy] and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier,” the American Horror Story actress began. Some activities included “watching her favorite movies,” “listening to music” and “looking through old pictures.” Billie added, “Happy Mother’s Day, but Mother’s Day can be more than just one adjective, so sad Mother’s Day / weird Mother’s Day / funny Mother’s Day / angry Mother’s Day / or any combination of the above.”

There’s no doubt Carrie would be so proud of her daughter. Congrats to Billie and Austen!