Big sister problems! Total Bellas star Brie Bella‘s daughter, Birdie, was initially “upset” about welcoming a baby brother into the family — but now, the 3-year-old “loves” her younger sibling, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Of course, [Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella] are already talking about shared birthday parties for their adorable baby boys,” the source gushes. “Brie’s daughter was hoping for a baby sister, or at least a girl cousin playmate, so she was a little upset with the all-boys news. Once she saw her little brother, that all changed, though.”

Courtesy of Brie Bella Instagram

However, proud dad Bryan Danielson and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, “couldn’t be happier” with the birth of their two little boys.

The twin WWE alums initially “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day” in true twinning fashion. They ended up giving birth just one day apart — Nikki, 36, welcomed her first child with Artem, 37, on July 31 and Brie, also 36, welcomed baby No. 2 with Bryan, 39, on August 1 — which was “close enough” for them.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” a separate source told Life & Style. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.” Considering the reality starlets are “already close,” it made sense that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant even joked about the timing of the births on Twitter on August 3. “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us LOL and that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mine’s competitive side that kicked in!” Nikki wrote. “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The sisters announced the births of their children on Instagram and Twitter on August 2. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki gushed, while Brie posted, “It’s a BOY!!! We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”