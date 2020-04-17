Old scars. Nikki Bella admitted on Total Bellas that she is worried about being “stuck” in a marriage after going through her parents’ divorce. The WWE babe never walked down the aisle with ex-fiancé, John Cena, and is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev. The starlet got very real about her commitment issues and how she doesn’t have “trust in men” during the April 16 episode.

“I do see where I carry that into my relationships and even just committing,” the 36-year-old explained during an emotional conversation with her mom, Kathy Laurinaitis. “All I’ve ever thought of is it would be so amazing to walk down the aisle, but then I get close, and I can’t even breathe.”

Nikki dove deeper into her concerns with marriage. “Am I just going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in? And, I just carry that with me because that’s how mom was for so long, stuck,” she added. “And I think that’s just what I learned.” Nikki and John, 42, dated for six years. They split one month before they were supposed to get hitched in May 2018. Although they briefly reconciled, they announced that they ended things for good that following June.

Nowadays, the athlete is head over heels for the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37. They are expecting their first child together, and mom-to-be exclusively told Life & Style that the unexpected pregnancy put their wedding plans are on hold for now. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” Nikki divulged. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

The timing came as a surprise to everyone — including the newly engaged couple. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” the brunette beauty explained. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

We can’t wait to see Nikki’s dream wedding one day, but she’s currently living her best life!