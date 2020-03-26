Patience! Pregnant star Nikki Bella exclusively revealed to Life & Style that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev know the sex of their first child but are “saving it” for a big gender reveal during the season finale of Total Bellas.

“We just feel like — sometimes with social media nowadays — there’s really no surprises for actual television,” the 36-year-old explained while promoting the Total Bellas season 5 premiere on Thursday, April 2, at 9/8c on E!. “It’s sometimes fun for the viewers to have that suspense and that build up.” Her twin sister, Brie, who is also pregnant, exclusively dished that she and husband Daniel Bryan “won’t find out until the baby is born.”

Nikki noted that the couple had to “hold onto the results for like a month” before their big party. “So, we have this four-week build up and then the party … to finally do the reveal and the build up was a lot of fun,” the WWE babe said. “It made you just so excited when we were counting down, and we actually did the reveal. So, I was like, ‘I want to give this to our viewers and have them have this surprise and wait for TV to know.’” While mums the word, the brunette beauty teased that she’s “really excited” and “the party turned out so amazing.” Spoiler: Nikki divulged that she “had a really fun theme.”

Surprisingly, the starlet hasn’t even been shopping for baby stuff in fear of spoiling the reveal. “I’m so afraid that if I do get certain colors and then my name gets matched to it, everyone will be like, ‘Wait, is that …’ So I haven’t done anything!” the pro wrestler confessed. “I need to actually start. I’ve gotten like basic furniture, but I’m doing very neutrals. I’m kind of copying my sister quite a bit.”

As far as what they’re hoping for, Artem, 37, admitted that he’d be “more comfortable” raising a daughter. “I’ve danced all my life with girls,” Artem explained to his future wife on “The Bellas Podcast” on March 18. “I’ve spent probably more time having conversations with a girl than with a guy because I’ve danced for a very long time. It always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl.”

Of course, the Dancing With the Stars pro is eager to share his passions with his little one. “I can take her to dance classes,” he gushed. “I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy, but that’s, to me, the most relatable.”

When it comes to having a son, that’s a bit of uncharted territory for the Russian stud. “Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show,” Artem admitted. “We don’t hang out watching football. Would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent.”

No matter what, Nikki and Artem are going to make the best parents.

