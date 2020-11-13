The miracle of life! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella shared several never-before-seen photos from the delivery room just after giving birth to her nearly 3-month-old son, Matteo, on Thursday, November 12.

“I am so incredibly excited to have you all begin the journey to the most incredible moment of my life and @theartemc life,” the 36-year-old captioned the set of four photos of herself and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev with their son minutes after he arrived. “The journey to Matteo.”

In the comments section, one fan inquired about whether or not the proud mama wore a mask while delivering her first child. “When you push, they take it off and then it goes right back on!!” the WWE alum explained in her reply. “It was wild.”

Nikki and the Russian dancer, 38, welcomed their son on July 31, while her twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to baby No. 2 — a son named Buddy — with her husband, Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson), on August 1. The former wrestlers “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day,” but having their babies one day apart was “close enough” for them, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the births.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” the source gushed at the time. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.” Considering the reality starlets were “already close,” it makes sense that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

Though Nikki and Artem are in the throes of enjoying parenthood, the first-time mama recently revealed the benefits of having only one child. “Artem and I talk about living in Paris for, like, three months or, like, he may go do some theater stuff in London,” she explained to Us Weekly. “And so, with just Matteo, it’s easy for us to just move around if we want to. So, I like that.”

In fact, the athlete isn’t sure she wants to add to their little brood. “I honestly want to be one and done,” Nikki told the outlet. “Artem really wants a little girl, but I just don’t know if I could do it again.”

