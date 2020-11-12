Courtesy of Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

Growing pains. Nikki Bella and her fiancè, Artem Chigvintsev, aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to having more kids. “I honestly want to be one and done,” the longtime Total Bellas star revealed to Us Weekly. “Artem really wants a little girl, but I just don’t know if I could do it again.”

Nikki, 36, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo, in July. While the soon-to-be husband and wife are no doubt enjoying parenthood, Nikki worries another baby might disrupt their plans.

“Artem and I talk about living in Paris for, like, three months or, like, he may go do some theater stuff in London,” she explained. “And so, with just Matteo, it’s easy for us to just move around if we want to. So, I like that.”

Beyond wanting to travel, Nikki admittedly had a difficult time adjusting to being pregnant. During a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the Incomparable coauthor was shocked to see how carrying a child changed her body. “My vagina does not look like a vagina,” Nikki exclaimed to twin sister Brie, who was pregnant with son Buddy at the time.

“My sister thought she was gonna get pregnant and everything was gonna stay the same except her belly,” Bri expressed in a private confessional. “So much changes … from your hips to your vagina to everything.” From there, the camera panned back to Nikki shouting “What the f–k?!”

Because Nikki is a first-time mother, she relied on Brie, who also shares daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan, for advice. “Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,'” John Cena‘s ex told Life & Style in March. “She is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes.”

Since then, Nikki has already got her body back into fighting shape. The proud mama revealed she has 18 pounds left to go before hitting her goal weight!

