Cousin Love! The Sweetest Photos of Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sons Matteo and Buddy So Far

Warning: Cuteness overload ahead. Nikki Bella‘s son, Matteo, and Brie Bella‘s son, Buddy, share such a special bond. For starters, Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo on July 31, while Brie gave birth to Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, just a day later on August 1. Secondly, their famous moms are identical twins, making them more than just your average first cousins.

“When you see them together, it’s crazy. Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins but it’s like they’re legit siblings. They’re used to each other,” Brie gushed during an October 2020 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“They’re half-siblings because we’re identical twins,” Nikki chimed in. “Is that a real thing?” Brie, who also has daughter Birdie Joe, laughed. “Yes, that’s a real thing because we share DNA, silly!” the Incomparable coauthor replied. Science aside, the adorable newborns simply love spending time together.

In fact, Brie’s baby has a seriously positive effect on Matteo. “One thing I love that we have to tell everyone is how much Buddy calms Matteo,” Nikki revealed in a separate episode of their podcast. “Every time Buddy is around Matteo, it’s like Matteo’s little comfort blanket.”

“He is, he gets very calm … and they stare at each other,” Brie echoed. “It’s so precious and they start moving their arms and legs and it’s as if they’re doing a dance competition, like, a little dance-off or doing sprints. When they move their arms and legs it’s like the cutest thing.”

Nikki went on to explain that “if you’re not paying attention” to Matteo at all times, he starts to wiggle around a lot. “He would do that to Buddy to get his attention, but it is crazy because he’ll be really upset and then when Brie came over with Buddy, it was crazy how calm he got and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, Buddy is like his little pacifier.’”

