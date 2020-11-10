Family Time! Nikki and Brie Bella Have a Playdate With Newborn Sons Matteo and Buddy

The sweetest bond! Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella, got together for a playdate with their newborn sons, Matteo and Buddy. “Look who’s in town!” Nikki exclaimed in an Instagram Story on Monday, November 9. “Hi, Bubba! Say, ‘It’s a week of media for Total Bellas,'” Brie cooed, referring to the reality show’s season 6 premiere on Thursday, November 12.

“Total Bellas … what do you think of that?” Nikki replied. In the precious clip, the famous twins, 36, are both holding their little ones and giving them plenty of kisses. Of course, the boys, who were born just a day apart on July 31 and August 1, have no idea their moms are on TV, but they look very happy to be spending time together.

In fact, at just 3 months old, Matteo and Buddy are already the best of friends. “Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins but it’s like they’re legit siblings. They’re used to each other,” Brie explained during an October 28 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

Naturally, Nikki agreed with her Incomparable coauthor. However, she offered further proof that Matteo and Buddy are technically more than first cousins. “They’re half-siblings because we’re identical twins,” the California native, who shares her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, explained.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

“Is that a real thing?” Brie, who shares Buddy and daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan, laughed. “Yes, that’s a real thing because we share DNA, silly!” Nikki assured. Beyond Matteo and Buddy’s genetics, they bring out the best in each other.

“One thing I love that we have to tell everyone is how much Buddy calms Matteo,” John Cena‘s ex revealed in a separate episode of their podcast. “Every time Buddy is around Matteo, it’s like Matteo’s little comfort blanket.”

“He is, he gets very calm … and they stare at each other,” Brie chimed in. “It’s so precious and they start moving their arms and legs and it’s as if they’re doing a dance competition, like, a little dance-off or doing sprints. When they move their arms and legs it’s like the cutest thing.”

While the new season of Total Bellas will mostly follow Nikki and Brie’s simultaneous pregnancies, we do hope to see some cousinly love from Matteo and Buddy during later episodes.

