No one said motherhood is easy. Nikki Bella had a hard time accepting her changing body while pregnant with son Matteo. “Uh, come here!” the former WWE wrestler yelled at twin Brie Bella during a sneak preview for the new season of Total Bellas. “My vagina does not look like a vagina.”

From there, the sisterly exchange only got more hilarious. “Can I just show you? ‘Cause I feel like there’s something wrong,” Nikki, 36, pleaded. “Oh my gosh. I really just — I was gonna eat lunch,” Brie sighed. Considering the Incomparable coauthors have a seriously strong bond, Brie complied with Nikki’s request.

“My sister thought she was gonna get pregnant and everything was gonna stay the same except her belly,” the mother of two, who was also pregnant with son Buddy at the time, explained in a private confessional. “So much changes … from your hips to your vagina to everything.”

“What the f–k?!” was all Nikki could muster up while Brie examined her naked body. Thankfully, both reality stars went on to give birth to two beautiful baby boys. Nikki’s son, Matteo, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev was born on July 31, while Brie’s son, Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, was born just a day later on August 1.

Because Matteo is Nikki’s first child, Brie made sure to coach her sister throughout her entire pregnancy, especially when she felt insecure over her looks. In fact, “letting go of vanity” was the best advice the experienced mother gave Nikki, she exclusively revealed to Life & Style in a Match interview.

“Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … it’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” Nikki explained at the time. “So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes.”

Be sure to catch the season 6 premiere of Total Bellas on E! on Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET.