Cuteness overload! Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson), have the cutest baby boy and they can’t stop sharing photos of their bundle of joy, Buddy Dessert Danielson.

The happy couple welcomed baby No. 2 on August 1 and were eager to share the exciting news with their fans. “It’s a BOY!!!” the proud mama revealed on Instagram the following day with a photo of the newborn clutching his parents’ hands. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Just one day before Brie welcomed her son, twin sister Nikki Bella gave birth to a baby boy herself on July 31. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy” Nikki, who shares her first baby with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after giving birth, Nikki took to Twitter to joke about the cousins’ iconic timing. “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us LOL and that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mine’s competitive side that kicked in!” Nikki wrote on August 3. “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The siblings “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day,” but welcoming their sons one day apart was “close enough,” a source told Life & Style.

Although the baby joy quickly shifted from one sister to the other, “They couldn’t be happier about it,” the insider added. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

While the WWE wrestlers were “already close,” being pregnant and “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

Now that there are two new boys in the family, Brie’s 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, was “upset with the all-boys news” at first because she was “hoping for a baby sister, or at least a girl cousin playmate,” another source told Life & Style. “Once she saw her little brother, that all changed, though.”

We can’t wait to watch the baby boys grow up together! Scroll below to see photos of Brie’s son.