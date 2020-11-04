Get it, mama! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella shared a postpartum weight loss update on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 3. “Down another pound!” the proud mama — who gave birth to her first child, Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31 — raved about her success. “152.6,” she added her current weight on the post alongside the hands up emoji.

The former wrestler, 36, first revealed her post-baby body and weight loss goals on September 7, five weeks after giving birth to her son. At the time, the WWE alum told fans she had 18 pounds to go before hitting her goal weight, but planned to get there in the “healthiest way possible,” as she wanted to continue breast-feeding her baby boy.

Instagram

“Giving my son the most amazing nutrition is No. 1,” Nikki explained on Instagram. “So, there’s going to be no crash diets. There’s going to be no starving myself. It’s going to be bringing workouts back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course, I cheat here and there, the normal.”

On October 7, the reality star revealed she had made serious strides toward her pre-pregnancy weight. “13 pounds away from pre-baby weight,” Nikki captioned a clip of herself sweating it out on the elliptical. “Forgot my sports bra so this was a painful 20-minute ride. LOL!”

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the athlete when it comes to her postpartum slim-down. Nikki told her twin sister, Brie Bella, about how she recently backslid on her diet the same day she flaunted her moves on the elliptical.

“I was 12 [pounds] away from baby weight about four or five days ago and I was really proud,” the first-time mama told her sibling and cohost during the October 7 “The Bellas Podcast” episode. “And then I’ve had some fun — I wouldn’t even say it was fun — exhausted and overwhelmed. So I did some Postmating instead of cooking. Now I’m 15 [pounds] away from post-baby which is fine.”

She then used the opportunity to remind fans how important exercise really is in a weight loss plan. “I did cardio today. I told myself like, you gotta start working out now,” Nikki noted. “So today I’ve started and I’m just gonna try to fit it in. I just did 20 minutes today, and look, 20 minutes can be a game-changer.” Go, girl!