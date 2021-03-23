Proud moms! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have enjoyed showing off their post-baby bodies after welcoming sons Matteo and Buddy. The WWE duo first flaunted their figures while wearing cozy lounge sets in their own photos on August 27, 2020.

“It’s been such a magical time,” Brie gushed. “After giving birth, it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life!”

“Recovery the second time around has been so different in a good way because I was way more prepared,” she added. In the snap, Brie rocked “comfortable and durable” underwear for her C-section scar, writing, “Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!”

Meanwhile, Nikki shared how “incredibly happy” she is to be a first-time parent in her post. “It’s so important as mamas to take care of ourselves after birth and feel proud of our bodies and its strengths!” the Total Bellas star shared on Instagram.

Brie and her husband, Bryan Danielson, welcomed baby No. 2 on August 1, and they later revealed the sex of their little one. “It’s a BOY!!!” she shared the next day, alongside a heartwarming portrait of their bundle of joy holding mommy and daddy’s hands. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” They opted for the unique moniker Buddy Dessert Danielson.

The lovebirds also share daughter Birdie, who was so excited to be a big sister. Brie and Bryan announced they had another child on the way in January.

That month, Nikki surprised fans in the best way by announcing she, too, was pregnant. The wrestler was expecting baby No. 1 with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie wrote amid the amazing news. “Never in a million years did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too LOL!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you sister!!”

Nikki and Artem later revealed the sex of their baby during a gender reveal party, which aired on the season finale of Total Bellas in June 2020.

They welcomed their son on July 31 and named him Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” she shared.

