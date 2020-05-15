Family bonding! Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie Bella‘s husband, Bryan Danielson, found common ground after expressing they weren’t comfortable with the 36-year-old twins speaking so candidly about sex during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“So, the podcast about our sex life,” Artem, 37, told Bryan, 38, during the May 14 episode of Total Bellas. “I don’t know, I want to talk to you about it because I feel like, you know, some things should stay, I think, private.”

“Yeah, this is one of the things I’ve had to deal with,” he told Artem. “One of the reasons they’re so successful is because they’re 100 percent open. And it’s hard because I like to keep a lot of my life private. I’m a very private person. And she feels comfortable sharing 100 percent of everything. And it just can be very, very frustrating.”

When Artem asked Bryan if he’s ever confronted Brie about oversharing, the soon-to-be father of two admitted that Brie has told him he knew exactly what he was getting himself into when they got married in 2014.

To reassure the former Dancing With the Stars pro, the professional wrestler told him that there are some topics the twins do try to keep to themselves. “So if there’s any consolation, there’s that,” he told him. “At least they try!”

In addition to talking about their sex lives, the sisters are all about sharing baby updates. Since they are both pregnant, they have even more in common these days.

“It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” Brie exclusively told Life & Style. “We have the exact same cravings!”

Their pregnancies have also made them closer. It helps that Nikki can lean on Brie, who has already been through this with 3-year-old daughter Birdie. Nikki has had a hard time adjusting to her changing body, but luckily, her sister makes her feel better about the situation.

“Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki revealed.

No wonder they’re sibling goals!