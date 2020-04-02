We spy with our little eye … a bird! Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Stories to do an ad video post — and twin sister Brie Bella‘s daughter, Birdie, totally photobombed the clip. Needless to say, it was basically the most adorable thing you’ll see all day.

It all started when the brunette beauty, 36, remarked that fans and followers had been asking the WWE alums how they’ve been “staying active during social distancing,” especially now that the siblings are both pregnant. Nikki then revealed that there’s “so much you can do from home” … before turning the camera toward the 2-year-old, who was coming right for her. “Hi, little one!” she gushed and hugged Birdie before continuing her ad.

Instagram

The sweet little tot stuck around for the rest of the set of clips, clearly enjoying the attention she got from her aunt while they recorded. It’s no surprise to see Brie’s sweet girl showing so much affection for her family members. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively she’s already “excited” to become a big sister and is “finally understanding” what that really means.

Believe it or not, Brie’s actually a little nervous her daughter might change her attitude once the baby arrives. “We got a puppy around the holiday, and Birdie gets jealous when the puppy is lying on me or I give the puppy attention,” she explained. “So I’m like, ‘Oh no! I hope this isn’t what she’s going to be like when the baby comes.’”

Brie is no stranger to adjusting as a sibling — she did it with her own brother, JJ Garcia, when he was born.

“It’s so funny because my mom said when my brother came, he’s two and a half years younger than Nicole and I, Nicole couldn’t wait to hold him when we got to the hospital, where I couldn’t even look at him,” the retired wrestler recalled. “I kept looking out the window like I didn’t want anything to do with him, so I’m like, ‘Oh great, I wonder if that’s going to be my karma with Bird.’”

No matter what, we have a feeling the little blondie is going to be a great sibling (and cousin)!